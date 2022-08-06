Infibeam Avenue Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 378.08 crore, up 95.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 378.08 crore in June 2022 up 95.46% from Rs. 193.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.29 crore in June 2022 up 137.17% from Rs. 9.82 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.04 crore in June 2022 up 48.43% from Rs. 29.67 crore in June 2021.

Infibeam Avenue EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2021.

Infibeam Avenue shares closed at 15.90 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.98% returns over the last 6 months and -24.47% over the last 12 months.