Infibeam Avenue Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 193.43 crore, up 124.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 193.43 crore in June 2021 up 124.03% from Rs. 86.34 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.82 crore in June 2021 up 208.81% from Rs. 3.18 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.67 crore in June 2021 up 6.46% from Rs. 27.87 crore in June 2020.

Infibeam Avenue EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2020.

Infibeam Avenue shares closed at 44.45 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.16% returns over the last 6 months and 20.79% over the last 12 months.