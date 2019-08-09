Infibeam Avenue Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 169.10 crore, up 85.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 169.10 crore in June 2019 up 85.13% from Rs. 91.34 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.01 crore in June 2019 up 172.12% from Rs. 13.88 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.94 crore in June 2019 up 13208.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2018.

Infibeam Avenue EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2018.

Infibeam Avenue shares closed at 41.25 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 25.00% returns over the last 6 months and -78.17% over the last 12 months.