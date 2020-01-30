Infibeam Avenue Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 142.59 crore, down 5.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Infibeam Avenues are:

Net Sales at Rs 142.59 crore in December 2019 down 5.12% from Rs. 150.29 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.24 crore in December 2019 down 57.79% from Rs. 26.63 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.53 crore in December 2019 down 20.07% from Rs. 45.70 crore in December 2018.

Infibeam Avenue EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.40 in December 2018.

Infibeam Avenue shares closed at 58.15 on January 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 40.29% returns over the last 6 months and 48.91% over the last 12 months.