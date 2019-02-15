Infibeam Avenue Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 150.29 crore, up 823.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 150.29 crore in December 2018 up 823.72% from Rs. 16.27 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.63 crore in December 2018 up 470.24% from Rs. 4.67 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.70 crore in December 2018 up 303.35% from Rs. 11.33 crore in December 2017.

Infibeam Avenue EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2017.

Infibeam Avenue shares closed at 35.55 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -82.13% returns over the last 6 months and -77.54% over the last 12 months.