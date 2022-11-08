 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Infibeam Avenue Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 476.66 crore, up 53.27% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Infibeam Avenues are:

Net Sales at Rs 476.66 crore in September 2022 up 53.27% from Rs. 310.99 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.74 crore in September 2022 up 119.27% from Rs. 18.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.75 crore in September 2022 up 99.75% from Rs. 36.42 crore in September 2021.

Infibeam Avenue EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in September 2021.

Infibeam Avenue shares closed at 18.55 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.80% returns over the last 6 months and -18.64% over the last 12 months.

Infibeam Avenues
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 476.66 418.31 310.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 476.66 418.31 310.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.81 23.06 20.46
Depreciation 14.88 14.67 16.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 407.86 352.74 256.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.11 27.84 18.05
Other Income 32.76 3.70 1.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.87 31.54 19.99
Interest 0.52 0.38 0.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 57.35 31.16 19.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 57.35 31.16 19.58
Tax 16.46 7.30 5.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 40.89 23.86 14.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 40.89 23.86 14.34
Minority Interest 0.88 1.14 0.72
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.03 -1.26 3.52
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 40.74 23.74 18.58
Equity Share Capital 267.67 267.67 133.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.15 0.08 0.13
Diluted EPS 0.15 0.08 0.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.15 0.08 0.13
Diluted EPS 0.15 0.08 0.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Infibeam Avenue #Infibeam Avenues #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:30 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.