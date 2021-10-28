Infibeam Avenue Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 310.99 crore, up 102.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 310.99 crore in September 2021 up 102.07% from Rs. 153.90 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.58 crore in September 2021 up 98.93% from Rs. 9.34 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.42 crore in September 2021 down 3.45% from Rs. 37.72 crore in September 2020.

Infibeam Avenue EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2020.

Infibeam Avenue shares closed at 45.55 on October 27, 2021 (NSE)