    Infibeam Avenue Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 742.36 crore, up 77.47% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Infibeam Avenues are:

    Net Sales at Rs 742.36 crore in June 2023 up 77.47% from Rs. 418.31 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.06 crore in June 2023 up 9.77% from Rs. 23.74 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.65 crore in June 2023 up 11.77% from Rs. 46.21 crore in June 2022.

    Infibeam Avenue EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2022.

    Infibeam Avenue shares closed at 14.45 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.80% returns over the last 6 months and -4.93% over the last 12 months.

    Infibeam Avenues
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations742.36652.67418.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations742.36652.67418.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.2629.3023.06
    Depreciation16.4715.9814.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses663.27573.82352.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.3633.5727.84
    Other Income2.8220.953.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.1854.5231.54
    Interest0.630.690.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.5553.8331.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.5553.8331.16
    Tax9.7012.997.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.8540.8423.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.8540.8423.86
    Minority Interest0.600.871.14
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.61-2.41-1.26
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates26.0639.3023.74
    Equity Share Capital267.78267.78267.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.090.140.08
    Diluted EPS0.090.140.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.090.140.08
    Diluted EPS0.090.140.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 8, 2023 06:22 pm

