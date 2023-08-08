Infibeam Avenue Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 742.36 crore, up 77.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 742.36 crore in June 2023 up 77.47% from Rs. 418.31 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.06 crore in June 2023 up 9.77% from Rs. 23.74 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.65 crore in June 2023 up 11.77% from Rs. 46.21 crore in June 2022.

Infibeam Avenue EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2022.

Infibeam Avenue shares closed at 14.45 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.80% returns over the last 6 months and -4.93% over the last 12 months.