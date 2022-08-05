 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Infibeam Avenue Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 418.31 crore, up 93.29% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Infibeam Avenues are:

Net Sales at Rs 418.31 crore in June 2022 up 93.29% from Rs. 216.42 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.74 crore in June 2022 up 77.43% from Rs. 13.38 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.21 crore in June 2022 up 50.96% from Rs. 30.61 crore in June 2021.

Infibeam Avenue EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2021.

Infibeam Avenue shares closed at 15.90 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.98% returns over the last 6 months and -24.47% over the last 12 months.

Infibeam Avenues
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 418.31 369.49 216.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 418.31 369.49 216.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.06 21.20 19.14
Depreciation 14.67 16.34 16.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 352.74 303.75 169.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.84 28.20 11.46
Other Income 3.70 2.57 2.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.54 30.77 13.97
Interest 0.38 0.30 0.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.16 30.47 13.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 31.16 30.47 13.24
Tax 7.30 0.08 3.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.86 30.39 10.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.86 30.39 10.08
Minority Interest 1.14 0.62 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.26 -2.15 3.30
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 23.74 28.86 13.38
Equity Share Capital 267.67 267.63 133.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.08 0.11 0.10
Diluted EPS 0.08 0.10 0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.08 0.11 0.10
Diluted EPS 0.08 0.10 0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
