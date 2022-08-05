Infibeam Avenue Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 418.31 crore, up 93.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 418.31 crore in June 2022 up 93.29% from Rs. 216.42 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.74 crore in June 2022 up 77.43% from Rs. 13.38 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.21 crore in June 2022 up 50.96% from Rs. 30.61 crore in June 2021.

Infibeam Avenue EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2021.

Infibeam Avenue shares closed at 15.90 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.98% returns over the last 6 months and -24.47% over the last 12 months.