Infibeam Avenue Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 216.42 crore, up 110.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 216.42 crore in June 2021 up 110.81% from Rs. 102.66 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.38 crore in June 2021 up 12.44% from Rs. 11.90 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.61 crore in June 2021 down 9.01% from Rs. 33.64 crore in June 2020.

Infibeam Avenue EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2020.

Infibeam Avenue shares closed at 41.80 on August 24, 2021 (NSE) and has given -4.74% returns over the last 6 months and 9.42% over the last 12 months.