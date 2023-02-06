 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Infibeam Avenue Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 414.70 crore, up 4.45% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 02:52 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Infibeam Avenues are:

Net Sales at Rs 414.70 crore in December 2022 up 4.45% from Rs. 397.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.81 crore in December 2022 up 43.13% from Rs. 25.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.87 crore in December 2022 up 49.05% from Rs. 40.84 crore in December 2021.

Infibeam Avenues
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 414.70 476.66 397.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 414.70 476.66 397.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 26.66 28.81 20.98
Depreciation 16.08 14.88 13.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 340.50 407.86 338.19
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.46 25.11 24.63
Other Income 13.33 32.76 2.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.79 57.87 27.61
Interest 0.36 0.52 0.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 44.43 57.35 27.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 44.43 57.35 27.12
Tax 9.20 16.46 6.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.23 40.89 20.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.23 40.89 20.89
Minority Interest 0.43 0.88 0.85
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.15 -1.03 3.28
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 35.81 40.74 25.02
Equity Share Capital 267.67 267.67 133.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.13 0.15 0.18
Diluted EPS 0.13 0.15 0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.13 0.15 0.18
Diluted EPS 0.13 0.15 0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited