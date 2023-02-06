Infibeam Avenue Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 414.70 crore, up 4.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 414.70 crore in December 2022 up 4.45% from Rs. 397.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.81 crore in December 2022 up 43.13% from Rs. 25.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.87 crore in December 2022 up 49.05% from Rs. 40.84 crore in December 2021.