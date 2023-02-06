English
    Infibeam Avenue Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 414.70 crore, up 4.45% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 02:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Infibeam Avenues are:

    Net Sales at Rs 414.70 crore in December 2022 up 4.45% from Rs. 397.03 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.81 crore in December 2022 up 43.13% from Rs. 25.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.87 crore in December 2022 up 49.05% from Rs. 40.84 crore in December 2021.

    Infibeam Avenues
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations414.70476.66397.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations414.70476.66397.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.6628.8120.98
    Depreciation16.0814.8813.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses340.50407.86338.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.4625.1124.63
    Other Income13.3332.762.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.7957.8727.61
    Interest0.360.520.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.4357.3527.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax44.4357.3527.12
    Tax9.2016.466.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.2340.8920.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.2340.8920.89
    Minority Interest0.430.880.85
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.15-1.033.28
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates35.8140.7425.02
    Equity Share Capital267.67267.67133.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.130.150.18
    Diluted EPS0.130.150.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.130.150.18
    Diluted EPS0.130.150.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited