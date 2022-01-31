Infibeam Avenue Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 397.03 crore, up 74.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 397.03 crore in December 2021 up 74.28% from Rs. 227.81 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.02 crore in December 2021 up 52.75% from Rs. 16.38 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.84 crore in December 2021 down 2.04% from Rs. 41.69 crore in December 2020.

Infibeam Avenue EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2020.

Infibeam Avenue shares closed at 46.70 on January 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.59% returns over the last 6 months and 22.16% over the last 12 months.