English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Inertia Steel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 29.08% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inertia Steel are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 29.08% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 152.5% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

    Inertia Steel
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.090.060.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.090.060.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.070.050.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.000.00
    Other Income--0.24--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.230.00
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.230.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.000.230.00
    Tax0.000.05--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.180.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.180.00
    Equity Share Capital0.250.250.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.097.350.16
    Diluted EPS-0.097.350.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.097.350.16
    Diluted EPS-0.097.350.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Inertia Steel #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 09:11 am