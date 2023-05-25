Inertia Steel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 29.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 29.08% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 152.5% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.