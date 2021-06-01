Inertia Steel Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 20.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2021 down 20.51% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021 up 24.95% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020.

Inertia Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.37 in March 2020.