Inertia Steel Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 16.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in June 2023 up 16.98% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 up 109.64% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 125% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

Inertia Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.58 in June 2022.