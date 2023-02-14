Inertia Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 37.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 37.3% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 up 13157.14% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.