Inertia Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 37.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 37.3% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 up 13157.14% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

Inertia Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 7.35 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2021.

Inertia Steel shares closed at 164.90 on February 13, 2023 (BSE)