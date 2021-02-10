Inertia Steel Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 146.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2020 up 146.54% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 96.59% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Inertia Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.25 in December 2019.