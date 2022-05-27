 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

INEOS Styro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 623.90 crore, down 1.99% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for INEOS Styrolution India are:

Net Sales at Rs 623.90 crore in March 2022 down 1.99% from Rs. 636.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 99.06 crore in March 2022 down 38.62% from Rs. 161.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.66 crore in March 2022 down 38.65% from Rs. 230.92 crore in March 2021.

INEOS Styro EPS has decreased to Rs. 56.33 in March 2022 from Rs. 91.78 in March 2021.

INEOS Styro shares closed at 759.60 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -46.24% returns over the last 6 months and -44.53% over the last 12 months.

INEOS Styrolution India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 623.90 511.91 636.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 623.90 511.91 636.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 408.08 354.20 342.53
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.08 -34.27 -2.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.74 18.90 18.53
Depreciation 9.39 9.45 9.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 57.43 90.41 50.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 131.34 73.21 218.14
Other Income 0.93 1.63 3.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 132.27 74.85 221.76
Interest 2.17 1.41 5.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 130.10 73.43 216.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 130.10 73.43 216.46
Tax 31.04 26.01 55.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 99.06 47.42 161.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 99.06 47.42 161.40
Equity Share Capital 17.59 17.59 17.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 56.33 26.97 91.78
Diluted EPS 56.33 26.97 91.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 56.33 26.97 91.78
Diluted EPS 56.33 26.97 91.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #INEOS Styro #INEOS Styrolution India #Petrochemicals #Results
first published: May 27, 2022 12:36 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.