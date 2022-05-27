INEOS Styro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 623.90 crore, down 1.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 623.90 crore in March 2022 down 1.99% from Rs. 636.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 99.06 crore in March 2022 down 38.62% from Rs. 161.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.66 crore in March 2022 down 38.65% from Rs. 230.92 crore in March 2021.

INEOS Styro EPS has decreased to Rs. 56.33 in March 2022 from Rs. 91.78 in March 2021.

INEOS Styro shares closed at 759.60 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -46.24% returns over the last 6 months and -44.53% over the last 12 months.