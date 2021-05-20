MARKET NEWS

INEOS Styro Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 636.55 crore, up 77.31% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2021 / 09:25 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for INEOS Styrolution India are:

Net Sales at Rs 636.55 crore in March 2021 up 77.31% from Rs. 359.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 161.40 crore in March 2021 up 3524.9% from Rs. 4.45 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.92 crore in March 2021 up 895.34% from Rs. 23.20 crore in March 2020.

INEOS Styro EPS has increased to Rs. 91.78 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.53 in March 2020.

INEOS Styro shares closed at 1,305.25 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 111.05% returns over the last 6 months and 130.51% over the last 12 months.

INEOS Styrolution India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations636.55484.83359.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations636.55484.83359.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials342.53286.65275.31
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.45-16.69-9.40
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost18.5319.3515.30
Depreciation9.169.179.36
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses50.6451.4056.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax218.14134.9612.19
Other Income3.623.561.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax221.76138.5113.84
Interest5.303.254.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax216.46135.268.89
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax216.46135.268.89
Tax55.0532.264.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities161.40103.004.45
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period161.40103.004.45
Equity Share Capital17.5917.5917.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS91.7858.572.53
Diluted EPS91.7858.572.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS91.7858.572.53
Diluted EPS91.7858.572.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #INEOS Styro #INEOS Styrolution India #Petrochemicals #Results
first published: May 20, 2021 09:11 am

