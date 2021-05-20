INEOS Styro Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 636.55 crore, up 77.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 636.55 crore in March 2021 up 77.31% from Rs. 359.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 161.40 crore in March 2021 up 3524.9% from Rs. 4.45 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.92 crore in March 2021 up 895.34% from Rs. 23.20 crore in March 2020.

INEOS Styro EPS has increased to Rs. 91.78 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.53 in March 2020.

INEOS Styro shares closed at 1,305.25 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 111.05% returns over the last 6 months and 130.51% over the last 12 months.