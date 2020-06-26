INEOS Styro Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 359.00 crore, down 25.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 359.00 crore in March 2020 down 25.55% from Rs. 482.18 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.45 crore in March 2020 up 132.74% from Rs. 13.60 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.20 crore in March 2020 up 433.33% from Rs. 6.96 crore in March 2019.

INEOS Styro EPS has increased to Rs. 2.53 in March 2020 from Rs. 7.73 in March 2019.

INEOS Styro shares closed at 708.10 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given -1.17% returns over the last 6 months and 59.37% over the last 12 months.