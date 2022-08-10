 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
INEOS Styro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 649.81 crore, up 42.9% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for INEOS Styrolution India are:

Net Sales at Rs 649.81 crore in June 2022 up 42.9% from Rs. 454.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.79 crore in June 2022 up 0.88% from Rs. 86.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.65 crore in June 2022 down 3.11% from Rs. 130.71 crore in June 2021.

INEOS Styro EPS has increased to Rs. 49.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 48.92 in June 2021.

INEOS Styro shares closed at 835.05 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.33% returns over the last 6 months and -41.60% over the last 12 months.

INEOS Styrolution India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 649.81 623.90 454.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 649.81 623.90 454.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 453.57 408.08 290.37
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.90 -1.08 -26.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.19 18.74 19.30
Depreciation 9.42 9.39 9.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 57.36 57.43 45.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.17 131.34 117.22
Other Income 6.06 0.93 4.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 117.23 132.27 121.59
Interest 1.30 2.17 3.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 115.93 130.10 118.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 115.93 130.10 118.43
Tax 29.14 31.04 32.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 86.79 99.06 86.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 86.79 99.06 86.03
Equity Share Capital 17.59 17.59 17.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 49.35 56.33 48.92
Diluted EPS 49.35 56.33 48.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 49.35 56.33 48.92
Diluted EPS 49.35 56.33 48.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 10, 2022
