you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

INEOS Styro Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 454.72 crore, up 293.63% Y-o-Y

August 12, 2021 / 10:54 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for INEOS Styrolution India are:

Net Sales at Rs 454.72 crore in June 2021 up 293.63% from Rs. 115.52 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.03 crore in June 2021 up 529.61% from Rs. 20.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 130.71 crore in June 2021 up 769.96% from Rs. 19.51 crore in June 2020.

INEOS Styro EPS has increased to Rs. 48.92 in June 2021 from Rs. 11.39 in June 2020.

INEOS Styro shares closed at 1,374.55 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.73% returns over the last 6 months and 162.64% over the last 12 months.

INEOS Styrolution India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations454.72636.55115.52
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations454.72636.55115.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials290.37342.5374.69
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-26.58-2.4515.74
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost19.3018.5316.14
Depreciation9.129.168.79
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses45.2950.6429.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax117.22218.14-29.26
Other Income4.373.620.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax121.59221.76-28.30
Interest3.165.302.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax118.43216.46-30.71
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax118.43216.46-30.71
Tax32.4055.05-10.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities86.03161.40-20.03
Prior Year Adjustments----
Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #INEOS Styro #INEOS Styrolution India #Petrochemicals #Results
first published: Aug 12, 2021 10:44 pm

