INEOS Styro Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 454.72 crore, up 293.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 454.72 crore in June 2021 up 293.63% from Rs. 115.52 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.03 crore in June 2021 up 529.61% from Rs. 20.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 130.71 crore in June 2021 up 769.96% from Rs. 19.51 crore in June 2020.

INEOS Styro EPS has increased to Rs. 48.92 in June 2021 from Rs. 11.39 in June 2020.

INEOS Styro shares closed at 1,374.55 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.73% returns over the last 6 months and 162.64% over the last 12 months.