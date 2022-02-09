INEOS Styro Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 511.91 crore, up 5.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 511.91 crore in December 2021 up 5.58% from Rs. 484.83 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.42 crore in December 2021 down 53.96% from Rs. 103.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.30 crore in December 2021 down 42.92% from Rs. 147.68 crore in December 2020.

INEOS Styro EPS has decreased to Rs. 26.97 in December 2021 from Rs. 58.57 in December 2020.

INEOS Styro shares closed at 1,252.45 on February 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.42% returns over the last 6 months and 20.93% over the last 12 months.