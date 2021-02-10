INEOS Styro Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 484.83 crore, up 42.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 484.83 crore in December 2020 up 42.73% from Rs. 339.68 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.00 crore in December 2020 up 410.76% from Rs. 33.14 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.68 crore in December 2020 up 2386.2% from Rs. 5.94 crore in December 2019.

INEOS Styro EPS has increased to Rs. 58.57 in December 2020 from Rs. 18.85 in December 2019.

INEOS Styro shares closed at 1,035.70 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 98.68% returns over the last 6 months and 34.73% over the last 12 months.