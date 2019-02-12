INEOS Styro Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 445.52 crore, down 1.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 445.52 crore in December 2018 down 1.66% from Rs. 453.04 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.77 crore in December 2018 down 259.13% from Rs. 14.31 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.56 crore in December 2018 down 179.18% from Rs. 32.28 crore in December 2017.

INEOS Styro shares closed at 599.00 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.19% returns over the last 6 months and -36.99% over the last 12 months.