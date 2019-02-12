INEOS Styro Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 445.52 crore, down 1.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for INEOS Styrolution India are:
Net Sales at Rs 445.52 crore in December 2018 down 1.66% from Rs. 453.04 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.77 crore in December 2018 down 259.13% from Rs. 14.31 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.56 crore in December 2018 down 179.18% from Rs. 32.28 crore in December 2017.
INEOS Styro shares closed at 599.00 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.19% returns over the last 6 months and -36.99% over the last 12 months.
|
|INEOS Styrolution India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|445.52
|568.37
|453.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|445.52
|568.37
|453.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|346.56
|529.64
|360.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|50.64
|-60.65
|-13.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.69
|16.56
|15.50
|Depreciation
|5.38
|6.41
|6.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|60.94
|67.64
|59.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-33.69
|8.76
|24.05
|Other Income
|2.75
|3.80
|1.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-30.94
|12.55
|25.50
|Interest
|4.53
|1.83
|2.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-35.46
|10.73
|22.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-35.46
|10.73
|22.83
|Tax
|-12.70
|3.71
|8.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-22.77
|7.01
|14.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-22.77
|7.01
|14.31
|Equity Share Capital
|17.59
|17.59
|17.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.95
|3.99
|8.14
|Diluted EPS
|-12.95
|3.99
|8.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.95
|3.99
|8.14
|Diluted EPS
|-12.95
|3.99
|8.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited