Industrial Inv Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore, down 12.37% Y-o-Y
May 30, 2022 / 07:42 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Industrial Investment Trust are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore in March 2022 down 12.37% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2022 up 23.16% from Rs. 5.53 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2022 up 66.99% from Rs. 5.18 crore in March 2021.
Industrial Inv shares closed at 113.50 on May 27, 2022 (NSE)
|Industrial Investment Trust
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.00
|2.37
|2.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.00
|2.37
|2.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.26
|0.34
|0.36
|Depreciation
|0.25
|0.23
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.10
|--
|0.74
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.45
|0.57
|6.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.05
|1.23
|-5.51
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.20
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.96
|1.43
|-5.45
|Interest
|0.06
|0.06
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.02
|1.37
|-5.53
|Exceptional Items
|-2.25
|-101.70
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.27
|-100.33
|-5.53
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.25
|-100.33
|-5.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.25
|-100.33
|-5.53
|Equity Share Capital
|22.55
|22.55
|22.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.88
|-44.50
|-2.45
|Diluted EPS
|-1.88
|-44.50
|-2.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.88
|-44.50
|-2.45
|Diluted EPS
|-1.88
|-44.50
|-2.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
