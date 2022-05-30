Industrial Inv Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore, down 12.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore in March 2022 down 12.37% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2022 up 23.16% from Rs. 5.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2022 up 66.99% from Rs. 5.18 crore in March 2021.

Industrial Inv shares closed at 113.50 on May 27, 2022 (NSE)