    Industrial Inv Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore, down 12.37% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2022 / 07:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Industrial Investment Trust are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore in March 2022 down 12.37% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2022 up 23.16% from Rs. 5.53 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2022 up 66.99% from Rs. 5.18 crore in March 2021.

    Industrial Inv shares closed at 113.50 on May 27, 2022 (NSE)

    Industrial Investment Trust
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.002.372.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.002.372.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.260.340.36
    Depreciation0.250.230.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.10--0.74
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.450.576.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.051.23-5.51
    Other Income0.090.200.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.961.43-5.45
    Interest0.060.060.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.021.37-5.53
    Exceptional Items-2.25-101.70--
    P/L Before Tax-4.27-100.33-5.53
    Tax-0.020.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.25-100.33-5.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.25-100.33-5.53
    Equity Share Capital22.5522.5522.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.88-44.50-2.45
    Diluted EPS-1.88-44.50-2.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.88-44.50-2.45
    Diluted EPS-1.88-44.50-2.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 30, 2022 07:37 pm
