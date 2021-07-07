Industrial Inv Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.28 crore, down 23.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.28 crore in March 2021 down 23.75% from Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.53 crore in March 2021 up 90.05% from Rs. 55.56 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.18 crore in March 2021 up 90.64% from Rs. 55.36 crore in March 2020.

Industrial Inv shares closed at 68.40 on July 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given -5.91% returns over the last 6 months and 11.31% over the last 12 months.