Industrial Inv Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.28 crore, down 23.75% Y-o-Y
July 07, 2021 / 12:28 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Industrial Investment Trust are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.28 crore in March 2021 down 23.75% from Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.53 crore in March 2021 up 90.05% from Rs. 55.56 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.18 crore in March 2021 up 90.64% from Rs. 55.36 crore in March 2020.
Industrial Inv shares closed at 68.40 on July 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given -5.91% returns over the last 6 months and 11.31% over the last 12 months.
|Industrial Investment Trust
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.28
|2.84
|3.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.28
|2.84
|3.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.36
|0.39
|0.35
|Depreciation
|0.27
|0.14
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.74
|0.19
|0.56
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.42
|0.41
|57.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.51
|1.71
|-55.52
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.10
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.45
|1.81
|-55.51
|Interest
|0.08
|0.03
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.53
|1.78
|-55.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.53
|1.78
|-55.56
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.53
|1.78
|-55.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.53
|1.78
|-55.56
|Equity Share Capital
|22.55
|22.55
|22.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.45
|0.79
|-24.63
|Diluted EPS
|-2.45
|0.79
|-24.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.45
|0.79
|-24.63
|Diluted EPS
|-2.45
|0.79
|-24.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited