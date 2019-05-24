Industrial Inv Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.04 crore, up 1087.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.04 crore in March 2019 up 1087.83% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.29 crore in March 2019 down 163.1% from Rs. 16.83 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 44.28 crore in March 2019 down 163.41% from Rs. 16.81 crore in March 2018.

Industrial Inv shares closed at 76.15 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.52% returns over the last 6 months and -28.16% over the last 12 months.