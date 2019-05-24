Industrial Inv Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.04 crore, up 1087.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Industrial Investment Trust are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.04 crore in March 2019 up 1087.83% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.29 crore in March 2019 down 163.1% from Rs. 16.83 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 44.28 crore in March 2019 down 163.41% from Rs. 16.81 crore in March 2018.
Industrial Inv shares closed at 76.15 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.52% returns over the last 6 months and -28.16% over the last 12 months.
|
|Industrial Investment Trust
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.04
|0.74
|1.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.04
|0.74
|1.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.30
|0.31
|0.27
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|16.93
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|57.02
|0.60
|0.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-44.30
|-0.19
|-16.85
|Other Income
|0.00
|3.69
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-44.30
|3.50
|-16.83
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-44.30
|3.50
|-16.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-44.30
|3.50
|-16.83
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.00
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-44.29
|3.50
|-16.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-44.29
|3.50
|-16.83
|Equity Share Capital
|22.55
|22.55
|22.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.64
|1.55
|-7.47
|Diluted EPS
|-19.64
|1.55
|-7.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.64
|1.55
|-7.47
|Diluted EPS
|-19.64
|1.55
|-7.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited