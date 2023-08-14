Industrial Inv Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.71 crore, up 3.61% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 4.71 -0.10 4.54 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4.71 -0.10 4.54 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.51 0.47 0.32 Depreciation 0.32 0.25 0.23 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 0.27 1.21 -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.03 0.77 0.64 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.58 -2.80 3.36 Other Income 0.13 0.32 0.09 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.71 -2.48 3.45 Interest 0.15 0.04 0.05 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.56 -2.52 3.40 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 2.56 -2.52 3.40 Tax 0.76 0.88 0.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.80 -3.40 3.39 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.80 -3.40 3.39 Equity Share Capital 22.55 22.55 22.55 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.80 -1.51 1.51 Diluted EPS 0.80 -1.51 1.51 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.80 -1.51 1.51 Diluted EPS 0.80 -1.51 1.51 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited