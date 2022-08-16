Industrial Inv Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.54 crore, up 86.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.54 crore in June 2022 up 86.54% from Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.39 crore in June 2022 up 134.15% from Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.68 crore in June 2022 up 109.09% from Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2021.

Industrial Inv EPS has increased to Rs. 1.51 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.64 in June 2021.

Industrial Inv shares closed at 73.35 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.63% returns over the last 6 months and 11.47% over the last 12 months.