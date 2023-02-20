Industrial Inv Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.77 crore, up 143.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.77 crore in December 2022 up 143.41% from Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.99 crore in December 2022 up 123.91% from Rs. 100.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.61 crore in December 2022 up 1743.98% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021.