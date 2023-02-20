 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Industrial Inv Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.77 crore, up 143.41% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Industrial Investment Trust are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.77 crore in December 2022 up 143.41% from Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.99 crore in December 2022 up 123.91% from Rs. 100.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.61 crore in December 2022 up 1743.98% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021.

Industrial Investment Trust
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.77 5.06 2.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.77 5.06 2.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.36 0.31 0.34
Depreciation 0.24 0.23 0.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -25.53 -15.93 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.47 0.57 0.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.23 19.89 1.23
Other Income 0.15 0.09 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.37 19.97 1.43
Interest 0.04 0.05 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.34 19.93 1.37
Exceptional Items -- -- -101.70
P/L Before Tax 30.34 19.93 -100.33
Tax 6.35 0.91 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.99 19.02 -100.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.99 19.02 -100.33
Equity Share Capital 22.55 22.55 22.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.64 8.43 -44.50
Diluted EPS 10.64 8.43 -44.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.64 8.43 -44.50
Diluted EPS 10.64 8.43 -44.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited