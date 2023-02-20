Industrial Inv Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.77 crore, up 143.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.77 crore in December 2022 up 143.41% from Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.99 crore in December 2022 up 123.91% from Rs. 100.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.61 crore in December 2022 up 1743.98% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021.

Industrial Inv EPS has increased to Rs. 10.64 in December 2022 from Rs. 44.50 in December 2021.

Industrial Inv shares closed at 93.05 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.83% returns over the last 6 months and 34.76% over the last 12 months.