Industrial Inv Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.37 crore, down 16.43% Y-o-Y
February 14, 2022 / 08:45 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Industrial Investment Trust are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.37 crore in December 2021 down 16.43% from Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 100.33 crore in December 2021 down 5732.45% from Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021 down 14.87% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2020.
Industrial Inv shares closed at 70.00 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.34% returns over the last 6 months and 22.81% over the last 12 months.
|Industrial Investment Trust
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.37
|2.59
|2.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.37
|2.59
|2.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.34
|0.36
|0.39
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.23
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|-1.90
|0.19
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.57
|0.40
|0.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.23
|3.51
|1.71
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.09
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.43
|3.60
|1.81
|Interest
|0.06
|0.07
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.37
|3.53
|1.78
|Exceptional Items
|-101.70
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-100.33
|3.53
|1.78
|Tax
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-100.33
|3.53
|1.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-100.33
|3.53
|1.78
|Equity Share Capital
|22.55
|22.55
|22.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-44.50
|1.56
|0.79
|Diluted EPS
|-44.50
|1.56
|0.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-44.50
|1.56
|0.79
|Diluted EPS
|-44.50
|1.56
|0.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited