Industrial Inv Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.37 crore, down 16.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.37 crore in December 2021 down 16.43% from Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 100.33 crore in December 2021 down 5732.45% from Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021 down 14.87% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2020.

Industrial Inv shares closed at 70.00 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.34% returns over the last 6 months and 22.81% over the last 12 months.