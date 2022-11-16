 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Industrial Inv Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.52 crore, up 91.76% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Industrial Investment Trust are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.52 crore in September 2022 up 91.76% from Rs. 2.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.74 crore in September 2022 up 798.62% from Rs. 2.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.71 crore in September 2022 up 437.92% from Rs. 3.85 crore in September 2021.

Industrial Inv EPS has increased to Rs. 8.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.64 in September 2021.

Industrial Inv shares closed at 83.25 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.65% returns over the last 6 months and 23.33% over the last 12 months.

Industrial Investment Trust
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.52 4.95 2.87
Other Operating Income 0.00 0.00 0.01
Total Income From Operations 5.52 4.95 2.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.04 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.36 0.38 0.43
Depreciation 0.23 0.23 0.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -16.26 -- -1.89
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.78 0.79 0.58
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.40 3.50 3.52
Other Income 0.09 0.09 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.48 3.59 3.61
Interest 0.03 0.04 0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.45 3.55 3.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.45 3.55 3.54
Tax 0.91 0.01 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.54 3.54 3.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.54 3.54 3.53
Minority Interest 0.42 0.00 0.75
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.22 1.38 -2.09
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.74 4.92 2.20
Equity Share Capital 22.55 22.55 22.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.57 2.18 0.64
Diluted EPS 8.57 2.18 0.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.57 2.18 0.64
Diluted EPS 8.57 2.18 0.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:55 am