English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Gold At 3-Month High, Silver 5-Month High | Commodities Live
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Industrial Inv Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.52 crore, up 91.76% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Industrial Investment Trust are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.52 crore in September 2022 up 91.76% from Rs. 2.88 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.74 crore in September 2022 up 798.62% from Rs. 2.20 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.71 crore in September 2022 up 437.92% from Rs. 3.85 crore in September 2021.

    Industrial Inv EPS has increased to Rs. 8.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.64 in September 2021.

    Industrial Inv shares closed at 83.25 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.65% returns over the last 6 months and 23.33% over the last 12 months.

    Industrial Investment Trust
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.524.952.87
    Other Operating Income0.000.000.01
    Total Income From Operations5.524.952.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.04--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.360.380.43
    Depreciation0.230.230.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-16.26---1.89
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.780.790.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.403.503.52
    Other Income0.090.090.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.483.593.61
    Interest0.030.040.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.453.553.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.453.553.54
    Tax0.910.010.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.543.543.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.543.543.53
    Minority Interest0.420.000.75
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.221.38-2.09
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates19.744.922.20
    Equity Share Capital22.5522.5522.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.572.180.64
    Diluted EPS8.572.180.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.572.180.64
    Diluted EPS8.572.180.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Industrial Inv #Industrial Investment Trust #Results
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:55 am