Industrial Inv Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.52 crore, up 91.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.52 crore in September 2022 up 91.76% from Rs. 2.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.74 crore in September 2022 up 798.62% from Rs. 2.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.71 crore in September 2022 up 437.92% from Rs. 3.85 crore in September 2021.

Industrial Inv EPS has increased to Rs. 8.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.64 in September 2021.

Industrial Inv shares closed at 83.25 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.65% returns over the last 6 months and 23.33% over the last 12 months.