Industrial Inv Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 94.17% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.19 6.45 3.11 Other Operating Income -0.01 0.01 -- Total Income From Operations 0.18 6.46 3.11 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.60 0.28 0.60 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.52 0.43 0.31 Depreciation 0.26 0.24 0.26 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 1.26 -25.51 0.01 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 5.98 0.59 4.16 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.44 30.43 -2.23 Other Income 0.32 0.15 0.09 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.11 30.58 -2.15 Interest 0.04 0.03 0.05 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.15 30.55 -2.20 Exceptional Items -- -- 71.65 P/L Before Tax -8.15 30.55 69.45 Tax 0.88 6.35 -0.02 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.03 24.20 69.47 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.03 24.20 69.47 Minority Interest 0.97 -0.50 0.65 Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.57 3.07 -33.01 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -6.49 26.78 37.12 Equity Share Capital 22.55 22.55 22.55 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.88 12.10 16.46 Diluted EPS -2.88 12.10 16.46 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.88 12.10 16.46 Diluted EPS -2.88 12.10 16.46 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited