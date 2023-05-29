English
    Industrial Inv Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 94.17% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Industrial Investment Trust are:Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 94.17% from Rs. 3.11 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.49 crore in March 2023 down 117.49% from Rs. 37.12 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.85 crore in March 2023 down 315.34% from Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2022.Industrial Inv shares closed at 96.50 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.70% returns over the last 6 months and -16.05% over the last 12 months.
    Industrial Investment Trust
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.196.453.11
    Other Operating Income-0.010.01--
    Total Income From Operations0.186.463.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.600.280.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.520.430.31
    Depreciation0.260.240.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies1.26-25.510.01
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.980.594.16
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.4430.43-2.23
    Other Income0.320.150.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.1130.58-2.15
    Interest0.040.030.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.1530.55-2.20
    Exceptional Items----71.65
    P/L Before Tax-8.1530.5569.45
    Tax0.886.35-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.0324.2069.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.0324.2069.47
    Minority Interest0.97-0.500.65
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.573.07-33.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-6.4926.7837.12
    Equity Share Capital22.5522.5522.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.8812.1016.46
    Diluted EPS-2.8812.1016.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.8812.1016.46
    Diluted EPS-2.8812.1016.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

