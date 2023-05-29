Industrial Inv Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 94.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Industrial Investment Trust are:Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 94.17% from Rs. 3.11 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.49 crore in March 2023 down 117.49% from Rs. 37.12 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.85 crore in March 2023 down 315.34% from Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2022.
|Industrial Inv shares closed at 96.50 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.70% returns over the last 6 months and -16.05% over the last 12 months.
|Industrial Investment Trust
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.19
|6.45
|3.11
|Other Operating Income
|-0.01
|0.01
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.18
|6.46
|3.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.60
|0.28
|0.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.52
|0.43
|0.31
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.24
|0.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1.26
|-25.51
|0.01
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.98
|0.59
|4.16
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.44
|30.43
|-2.23
|Other Income
|0.32
|0.15
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.11
|30.58
|-2.15
|Interest
|0.04
|0.03
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.15
|30.55
|-2.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|71.65
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.15
|30.55
|69.45
|Tax
|0.88
|6.35
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.03
|24.20
|69.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.03
|24.20
|69.47
|Minority Interest
|0.97
|-0.50
|0.65
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.57
|3.07
|-33.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.49
|26.78
|37.12
|Equity Share Capital
|22.55
|22.55
|22.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.88
|12.10
|16.46
|Diluted EPS
|-2.88
|12.10
|16.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.88
|12.10
|16.46
|Diluted EPS
|-2.88
|12.10
|16.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited