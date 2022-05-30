Industrial Inv Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.11 crore, up 5.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.11 crore in March 2022 up 5.15% from Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.12 crore in March 2022 up 183.31% from Rs. 44.55 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2022 up 66.07% from Rs. 5.57 crore in March 2021.

Industrial Inv EPS has increased to Rs. 16.46 in March 2022 from Rs. 20.19 in March 2021.

Industrial Inv shares closed at 113.50 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 81.02% returns over the last 6 months and 55.59% over the last 12 months.