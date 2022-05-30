 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Industrial Inv Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.11 crore, up 5.15% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Industrial Investment Trust are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.11 crore in March 2022 up 5.15% from Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.12 crore in March 2022 up 183.31% from Rs. 44.55 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2022 up 66.07% from Rs. 5.57 crore in March 2021.

Industrial Inv EPS has increased to Rs. 16.46 in March 2022 from Rs. 20.19 in March 2021.

Industrial Inv shares closed at 113.50 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 81.02% returns over the last 6 months and 55.59% over the last 12 months.

Industrial Investment Trust
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.11 3.04 2.95
Other Operating Income -- -0.01 --
Total Income From Operations 3.11 3.03 2.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.60 0.32 0.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.31 0.42 0.44
Depreciation 0.26 0.24 0.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.01 0.01 0.75
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.16 0.70 7.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.23 1.33 -5.90
Other Income 0.09 0.20 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.15 1.53 -5.84
Interest 0.05 0.06 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.20 1.48 -5.92
Exceptional Items 71.65 -- --
P/L Before Tax 69.45 1.48 -5.92
Tax -0.02 0.00 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 69.47 1.48 -5.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 69.47 1.48 -5.91
Minority Interest 0.65 -5.16 0.96
Share Of P/L Of Associates -33.01 12.03 -39.60
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 37.12 8.35 -44.55
Equity Share Capital 22.55 22.55 22.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.46 5.99 -20.19
Diluted EPS 16.46 5.99 -20.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.46 5.99 -20.19
Diluted EPS 16.46 5.99 -20.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 30, 2022 06:52 pm
