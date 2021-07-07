Industrial Inv Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.95 crore, down 17.93% Y-o-Y
July 07, 2021 / 09:07 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Industrial Investment Trust are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.95 crore in March 2021 down 17.93% from Rs. 3.60 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.55 crore in March 2021 down 22.14% from Rs. 36.48 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.57 crore in March 2021 up 80.53% from Rs. 28.61 crore in March 2020.
Industrial Inv shares closed at 68.40 on July 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given -5.91% returns over the last 6 months and 11.31% over the last 12 months.
|Industrial Investment Trust
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.95
|3.07
|3.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|0.01
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.95
|3.08
|3.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.32
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.44
|0.48
|0.52
|Depreciation
|0.27
|0.15
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.75
|0.20
|3.20
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.07
|0.58
|28.43
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.90
|1.66
|-28.82
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.10
|-0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.84
|1.75
|-28.88
|Interest
|0.08
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.92
|1.74
|-28.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.92
|1.74
|-28.91
|Tax
|-0.01
|--
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.91
|1.74
|-28.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.91
|1.74
|-28.88
|Minority Interest
|0.96
|1.24
|5.09
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-39.60
|2.25
|-12.68
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-44.55
|5.23
|-36.48
|Equity Share Capital
|22.55
|22.55
|22.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.19
|1.77
|-16.18
|Diluted EPS
|-20.19
|1.77
|-16.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.19
|1.77
|-16.18
|Diluted EPS
|-20.19
|1.77
|-16.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited