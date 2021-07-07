Industrial Inv Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.95 crore, down 17.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.95 crore in March 2021 down 17.93% from Rs. 3.60 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.55 crore in March 2021 down 22.14% from Rs. 36.48 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.57 crore in March 2021 up 80.53% from Rs. 28.61 crore in March 2020.

Industrial Inv shares closed at 68.40 on July 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given -5.91% returns over the last 6 months and 11.31% over the last 12 months.