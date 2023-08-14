Industrial Inv Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.30 crore, up 7.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.30 crore in June 2023 up 7.25% from Rs. 4.95 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2023 down 50.39% from Rs. 4.92 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.36 crore in June 2023 down 12.04% from Rs. 3.82 crore in June 2022.

Industrial Inv EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.18 in June 2022.

Industrial Inv shares closed at 106.95 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.99% returns over the last 6 months and 42.79% over the last 12 months.