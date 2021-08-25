Industrial Inv Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.71 crore, up 12.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.71 crore in June 2021 up 12.61% from Rs. 2.40 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.22 crore in June 2021 down 221.57% from Rs. 12.52 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2021 up 5.78% from Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2020.

Industrial Inv shares closed at 62.75 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 4.41% returns over the last 6 months and -3.54% over the last 12 months.