Industrial Inv Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.46 crore, up 113.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Industrial Investment Trust are:Net Sales at Rs 6.46 crore in December 2022 up 113.06% from Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.78 crore in December 2022 up 220.87% from Rs. 8.35 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.82 crore in December 2022 up 1641.24% from Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2021.
Industrial Inv EPS has increased to Rs. 12.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.99 in December 2021.
|Industrial Inv shares closed at 92.70 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.75% returns over the last 6 months and 25.61% over the last 12 months.
|Industrial Investment Trust
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.45
|5.52
|3.04
|Other Operating Income
|0.01
|0.00
|-0.01
|Total Income From Operations
|6.46
|5.52
|3.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.28
|--
|0.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.43
|0.36
|0.42
|Depreciation
|0.24
|0.23
|0.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-25.51
|-16.26
|0.01
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.59
|0.78
|0.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|30.43
|20.40
|1.33
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.09
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|30.58
|20.48
|1.53
|Interest
|0.03
|0.03
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|30.55
|20.45
|1.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|30.55
|20.45
|1.48
|Tax
|6.35
|0.91
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|24.20
|19.54
|1.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|24.20
|19.54
|1.48
|Minority Interest
|-0.50
|0.42
|-5.16
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|3.07
|-0.22
|12.03
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|26.78
|19.74
|8.35
|Equity Share Capital
|22.55
|22.55
|22.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.10
|8.57
|5.99
|Diluted EPS
|12.10
|8.57
|5.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.10
|8.57
|5.99
|Diluted EPS
|12.10
|8.57
|5.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited