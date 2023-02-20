English
    Industrial Inv Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.46 crore, up 113.06% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 08:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Industrial Investment Trust are:Net Sales at Rs 6.46 crore in December 2022 up 113.06% from Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.78 crore in December 2022 up 220.87% from Rs. 8.35 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.82 crore in December 2022 up 1641.24% from Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2021.
    Industrial Inv EPS has increased to Rs. 12.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.99 in December 2021.Industrial Inv shares closed at 92.70 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.75% returns over the last 6 months and 25.61% over the last 12 months.
    Industrial Investment Trust
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.455.523.04
    Other Operating Income0.010.00-0.01
    Total Income From Operations6.465.523.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.28--0.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.430.360.42
    Depreciation0.240.230.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-25.51-16.260.01
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.590.780.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.4320.401.33
    Other Income0.150.090.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.5820.481.53
    Interest0.030.030.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.5520.451.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.5520.451.48
    Tax6.350.910.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.2019.541.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.2019.541.48
    Minority Interest-0.500.42-5.16
    Share Of P/L Of Associates3.07-0.2212.03
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates26.7819.748.35
    Equity Share Capital22.5522.5522.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.108.575.99
    Diluted EPS12.108.575.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.108.575.99
    Diluted EPS12.108.575.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

