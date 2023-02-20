Industrial Inv Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.46 crore, up 113.06% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 6.45 5.52 3.04 Other Operating Income 0.01 0.00 -0.01 Total Income From Operations 6.46 5.52 3.03 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.28 -- 0.32 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.43 0.36 0.42 Depreciation 0.24 0.23 0.24 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -25.51 -16.26 0.01 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.59 0.78 0.70 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.43 20.40 1.33 Other Income 0.15 0.09 0.20 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.58 20.48 1.53 Interest 0.03 0.03 0.06 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.55 20.45 1.48 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 30.55 20.45 1.48 Tax 6.35 0.91 0.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.20 19.54 1.48 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.20 19.54 1.48 Minority Interest -0.50 0.42 -5.16 Share Of P/L Of Associates 3.07 -0.22 12.03 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 26.78 19.74 8.35 Equity Share Capital 22.55 22.55 22.55 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.10 8.57 5.99 Diluted EPS 12.10 8.57 5.99 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.10 8.57 5.99 Diluted EPS 12.10 8.57 5.99 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited