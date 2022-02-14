Industrial Inv Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.03 crore, down 1.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.03 crore in December 2021 down 1.48% from Rs. 3.08 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.35 crore in December 2021 up 59.63% from Rs. 5.23 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2021 down 6.84% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2020.

Industrial Inv EPS has increased to Rs. 5.99 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.77 in December 2020.

Industrial Inv shares closed at 68.80 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.44% returns over the last 6 months and 20.17% over the last 12 months.