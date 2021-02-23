Industrial Inv Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.08 crore, down 24.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.08 crore in December 2020 down 24.8% from Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.23 crore in December 2020 up 167.25% from Rs. 7.77 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2020 down 33.57% from Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2019.

Industrial Inv EPS has increased to Rs. 1.77 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.45 in December 2019.

Industrial Inv shares closed at 59.55 on February 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given -8.60% returns over the last 6 months and -30.15% over the last 12 months.