IndusInd Bank Standalone September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,277.99 crore, up 12.66% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,277.99 crore in September 2020 up 12.66% from Rs. 2909.54 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 647.04 crore in September 2020 down 53.23% from Rs. 1,383.37 crore in September 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,830.53 crore in September 2020 up 8.87% from Rs. 2,599.94 crore in September 2019.

IndusInd Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.07 in September 2020 from Rs. 19.97 in September 2019.

IndusInd Bank shares closed at 628.35 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 48.53% returns over the last 6 months and -53.53% over the last 12 months.