IndusInd Bank Standalone September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,909.54 crore, up 32.05% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,909.54 crore in September 2019 up 32.05% from Rs. 2203.28 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,383.37 crore in September 2019 up 50.33% from Rs. 920.25 crore in September 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,599.94 crore in September 2019 up 30.49% from Rs. 1,992.44 crore in September 2018.

IndusInd Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 19.97 in September 2019 from Rs. 15.32 in September 2018.

IndusInd Bank shares closed at 1,308.65 on October 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.94% returns over the last 6 months and -18.61% over the last 12 months.