you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndusInd Bank Standalone September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,909.54 crore, up 32.05% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IndusInd Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,909.54 crore in September 2019 up 32.05% from Rs. 2203.28 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,383.37 crore in September 2019 up 50.33% from Rs. 920.25 crore in September 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,599.94 crore in September 2019 up 30.49% from Rs. 1,992.44 crore in September 2018.

IndusInd Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 19.97 in September 2019 from Rs. 15.32 in September 2018.

IndusInd Bank shares closed at 1,308.65 on October 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.94% returns over the last 6 months and -18.61% over the last 12 months.

IndusInd Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Sep'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills5,948.675,753.844,452.10
(b) Income on Investment1,075.371,069.94918.31
(c) Int. on balances With RBI62.0048.7827.44
(d) Others64.3288.8140.24
Other Income1,726.661,663.251,317.28
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended4,240.824,117.383,234.81
Employees Cost515.47647.22458.18
Other Expenses1,520.791,269.061,069.94
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies2,599.942,590.961,992.44
Provisions And Contingencies737.71430.62590.27
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1,862.232,160.341,402.17
Tax478.86727.84481.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,383.371,432.50920.25
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,383.371,432.50920.25
Equity Share Capital692.98603.14601.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS19.9720.6815.32
Diluted EPS19.8920.5815.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS19.9720.6815.32
Diluted EPS19.8920.5815.17
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA--4,199.661,781.36
ii) Net NPA--2,380.51787.57
i) % of Gross NPA--2.151.09
ii) % of Net NPA--1.230.48
Return on Assets %--2.051.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Oct 10, 2019 03:18 pm

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #IndusInd Bank #Results

